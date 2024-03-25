Goldman Sachs predicts a possible rise in S&P 500 led by tech giants

(MENAFN) Goldman Sachs Group strategists maintain their underlying projection that the S&P 500 index will ascend to 5,200 points by year-end, but they have outlined a scenario in which the index could experience a further 15 percent surge driven by shares of prominent technology companies. Despite their commitment to this fundamental outlook, the strategists, led by David Kostin, have explored alternative scenarios in light of market uncertainties surrounding valuation dynamics and the trajectory of the Federal Reserve's funding rate alongside economic growth.



In a recent note, the strategists underscored that while prevailing market sentiments have fully incorporated the anticipated paths of the Fed's funding rate and economic expansion, uncertainties persist regarding valuation outlooks. Consequently, analysts have delved into potential scenarios diverging from the baseline forecast. Among these scenarios, one posits a continuation of the upward trajectory in the valuations of large technology companies, propelling the S&P 500 to reach the notable milestone of 6,000 points by year-end, thus yielding a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23 times.



The strategists emphasized that despite heightened optimism surrounding advancements in artificial intelligence, the long-term growth prospects and valuations of major technology, media, and telecom stocks remain within reasonable bounds, dispelling concerns of speculative bubbles. This nuanced assessment suggests a cautious yet optimistic outlook for the tech sector's role in driving market performance.



Year-to-date, the S&P 500 has already surged by approximately 10 percent, surpassing the expectations of many analysts for the full year. As of Friday's close, the index stood at 5,234.18 points, reflecting the resilience of the market and the potential for further gains, particularly fueled by the continued strength of technology sector leaders. This forecast underscores Goldman Sachs' nuanced approach to market analysis, considering various scenarios to anticipate and navigate potential market dynamics in the evolving economic landscape.

