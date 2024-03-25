Gold prices rise amid speculation of Federal Reserve rate cuts

(MENAFN) On Monday, gold prices experienced a notable surge, bolstered by growing anticipation that the Federal Reserve may initiate interest rate reductions as early as June. This speculation, coupled with a decline in the value of the US dollar, further fueled the allure of the precious metal. As of 06:48 GMT, gold exhibited a modest increase of 0.1 percent, reaching USD2,166.39 per ounce, while US gold futures saw a more substantial uptick of 0.4 percent, reaching USD2,167.70 per ounce.



The depreciation of the dollar by 0.1 percent against other major currencies played a significant role in making gold a more attractive investment option for holders of these alternative currencies. Tim Waterer, the chief market analyst at KCM Trading, emphasized the favorable conditions prevailing in the precious metals markets, attributing the positive sentiment to ongoing expectations of a forthcoming interest rate reduction by the Federal Reserve. According to Waterer, June emerges as the favored timeframe for the commencement of this anticipated rate cut.



The recent surge in gold prices follows an upward trajectory that saw the yellow metal reaching its highest recorded levels on Thursday. This escalation was precipitated by Federal Reserve policymakers' reaffirmation of their intention to implement interest rate cuts totaling three-quarters of a percentage point by the conclusion of 2024. Despite data indicating a surge in inflation, the Federal Reserve remains committed to its dovish stance, a factor that continues to buoy investor confidence in gold as a hedge against economic uncertainty.

MENAFN25032024000045015682ID1108016939