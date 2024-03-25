EQS-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Delivery Hero Announces Timeline for Departure of Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Thomassin Berlin, 25 March 2024 – Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero", the "Company" or“the Group”), the world's leading local delivery platform, today announced the departure date of Emmanuel Thomassin, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), who will be leaving to pursue another professional opportunity. Thomassin, who joined Delivery Hero in January 2014, has played a pivotal role in the Company's financial management and strategic direction. The departure was initially announced during the Company's Q3 2023 Trading Update Analyst Call . Thomassin will remain until the end of September 2024 and the Supervisory Board of the Company is actively engaged in evaluating successors to ensure a smooth transition. Dr. Martin Enderle, Chair of the Supervisory Board, said: “I would like to thank Emmanuel personally and on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board for his tireless efforts and dedication to Delivery Hero. He has undoubtedly been a driving force behind the Company's financial success and strength during his long tenure as our CFO. Emmanuel leaves Delivery Hero in a strong position and with compelling prospects. We wish Emmanuel well in his future endeavors." Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero, said: "For a decade, Emmanuel has been instrumental in establishing our leadership position and financial strength. His dedication and management have built the Company into the success that we both feel it is today. He now wishes to take on a new challenge, and on behalf of the entire Delivery Hero team, we extend our deepest thanks and wish him the very best.” Emmanuel Thomassin, departing CFO, said: “I am very grateful for the privilege of serving Delivery Hero as CFO over the last decade. I am proud of the many achievements we have reached together with so many talented leaders across our global organization. Delivery Hero's position in its strategic markets and its financial strength form a great base to continue the impressive trajectory of the Company. Thomassin played an instrumental leadership role in the Company's conversion into a stock corporation listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in 2017. He was a core driver of the Company's M&A expansion strategies over the course of the last ten years. Thomassin also brought the Group to its most recent major financial milestone in 2023, having reached its Free Cash Flow breakeven point. ABOUT DELIVERY HERO Delivery Hero is the world's leading local delivery platform, operating its service in over 70 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often in 20 to 30 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is part of the MDAX stock market index. For more information, please visit MEDIA CONTACT Roberto Ludwig Japón Treffler

