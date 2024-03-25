Afghanistan, Australia Meet In NSDF Futsal C'ship

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan are set to take on Australia today (Monday) at the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) Futsal Championship in Thailand.

The match would commence at 2:00pm Afghanistan time, the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) wrote on its Facebook page.

It said futsal teams from Australia, Afghanistan, Malaysia and Thailand are participating in the event.

On Sunday, the Afghanistan-Malaysia match ended in a 3-3 draw.

kk/mud

Visits: 6