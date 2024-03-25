Afghanistan, Australia Meet In NSDF Futsal C'ship

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan are set to take on Australia today (Monday) at the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) Futsal Championship in Thailand.
The match would commence at 2:00pm Afghanistan time, the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) wrote on its Facebook page.
It said futsal teams from Australia, Afghanistan, Malaysia and Thailand are participating in the event.
On Sunday, the Afghanistan-Malaysia match ended in a 3-3 draw.
kk/mud
Visits: 6
MENAFN25032024000174011037ID1108016850
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.