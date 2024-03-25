Taapsee Pannu Marries Long-Time Beau Mathias Boe In Intimate Ceremony

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu, who is known for 'Baby', 'Pink', 'Manmarziyaan' and others, has married her long-term boyfriend, Mathias Boe.
The two reportedly tied the nuptial knot in Udaipur on Saturday.
As per media reports, the ceremonies began on Wednesday. Their families and close friends attended the ceremony.
Actor Pavail Gulati, who has worked with Taapsee in 'Thappad' and 'Dobaara' joined the wedding celebrations along with auteur Anurag Kashyap, who is also Taapsee's good friend.
Screenwriting couple Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma were also at the event.
However, her representatives didn't give any official confirmation when IANS reached out to them.
