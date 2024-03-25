Book Of Meme 2.0 (BOME2), Is A Memecoin, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut Book of Meme 2.0 (BOME2) on March 21, 2024, for all BitMart users. The BOME2/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 (UTC).







What is Book of Meme 2.0 (BOME2)?

Continues to push the boundaries of Web3 culture, building upon the success of its predecessor. This experimental project remains dedicated to capturing the essence of meme culture through decentralized storage solutions and innovative blockchain technology. With the $BOME meme coin on Solana, Arweave, and IPFS serving as the cornerstone of its infrastructure, BOOK OF MEME 2 aims to further immortalize memes while exploring new avenues for decentralized social media. Through relentless innovation and a commitment to making memes unstoppable, BOOK OF MEME 2 seeks to shape the future of digital culture.

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry.

About Book of Meme 2.0 (BOME2)

Token Name: Book of Meme 2.0

Token Symbol: BOME2

Token Type: SOL

Total Supply: 69,696,969,696 BOME2

