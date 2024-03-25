SHIBAAI (SHIBAAI), Is A Memecoin On BEP20, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, listed and debuted on March 21, 2024, for all BitMart users. The SHIBAAI/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC).







What is SHIBAAI (SHIBAAI)?

The ultimate meme coin with a twist. In a sea of dog-themed tokens, SHIBA AI stands out as the most meme-worthy cryptocurrency. We're not just about laughs; we're an AI-driven coin with a mission to bring utility to the meme world. Join us as we redefine the crypto landscape with humor, innovation, and a touch of artificial intelligence. This is SHIBA AI – where memes meet utility.

Why SHIBAAI (SHIBAAI)?

Shiba AI's No-Tax Philosophy

Jump into the world of shiba AI confidently knowing that we've carefully desinged our tokenomics to prioritize your best interests.

Zero Purchase Tax

Get Shiba AI without getting in trouble. Start investing without paying taxes today.

Tax-Free Selling

When you decide to sell, keep 100% of your profits with no deductions.

Liquidity Burned

They have set up systems to buy liquidity to make sure Shiba AI stays stable and secure for a long time.

No Ownership Required

Fully embrace community control without imposing any limitations on ownership.

The vision of Shiba AI is to create a decentralized, AI-powered ecosystem that empowers users to participate in innovative financial activities while leveraging the collective intelligence of the community. By combining meme culture with AI technology, Shiba AI aims to redefine the concept of meme coins and drive mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency.

About SHIBAAI (SHIBAAI)

Symbol : SHIBAAI

Token Type : BEP20

Total Supply : 589,534,404,296,603

Shiba AI represents a new frontier in the meme coin category, combining the creativity and spontaneity of memes with the sophistication and efficiency of artificial intelligence.

With its innovative features, community-driven ethos, and commitment to decentralization, Shiba AI is poised to redefine the meme coin landscape and pave the way for a new era of decentralized finance.

To learn more about SHIBAAI (SHIBAAI), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

