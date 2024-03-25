Culture, Traditions And Festivity Fused Together At Lusail Boulevard

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Ahlam Ghajjou | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a symphony of tradition and festivity, Lusail Boulevard emerges as the beating heart of Ramadan celebrations, drawing crowds eager to immerse themselves in a lively atmosphere filled with cultural and entertainment activities.

A craftsman making a traditional wooden boat as part of cultural events taking place during Ramadan at Lusail Boulevard (Photo: Oussama Abbassi / The Peninsula).

Every Ramadan evening from 8pm to 12 midnight, the boulevard transforms into a bustling hub of tradition and merriment, offering an array of experiences for kids, families and individuals alike.

At the heart of the festivities lies the Ramadan Market, where authentic products and handicrafts abound alongside family-friendly entertainment, food, and beverages.

Traditional Moroccan tea presented and served by a Moroccan at Lusail Boulevard (Photo: Ahlam Ghajjou / The Peninsula).

As part of the various activities taking place daily, visitors also get to immerse themselves in the rich culture of Moroccan heritage as part of the Qatar-Morocco Year of Culture activities. Moroccan pavilions present to visitors traditional Moroccan clothing, Ramadan sweets, and the aromatic allure of Moroccan tea. Intricate Moroccan henna designs also invite guests to partake in this timeless art form, thereby enriching the cultural experience of the event.

Musical performances further enhance the experience, with musical groups showcasing their country's unique traditions in a harmonious symphony of sound.

Egyptian dance artists performing the traditional 'tanoura' dance at Lusail Boulevard (Photo: Ahlam Ghajjou / The Peninsula).

As families and individuals gather to partake in the various activites, Lusail Boulevard serves as a focal point, drawing residents of Qatar to experience the diverse array of traditions and festivities, and engage in a cultural exchange that underscores the significance of community and shared experiences during the sacred month.

Festive atmosphere at Lusail Boulevard as visitors gather around various cultural activities (Photo: Oussama Abbassi / The Peninsula).

To make transportation easier, the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram offer extended service hours and a special Ramadan weekly pass for unlimited rides until April 11, 2024.