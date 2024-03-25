Is Arvind Kejriwal's Govt Order From ED Custody In Line With Law? Agency Says THIS

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Enforcement Directorate acknowledged Delhi Minister Atishi's statement saying CM Arvind Kejriwal sent her directions from the federal agency's custody for the Water Department of the Delhi Government, said official sources as quoted by PTI.

However, the agency will investigate to ascertain if these directions were in line with the Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court's order during Kejriwal's custody period.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. The agency had sent him to six-day ED custody till March 28.

While remanding Kejriwal in custody, the court had allowed his wife Sunita Kejriwal, and personal assistant Bibhav Kumar to meet him every day between 6 pm and 7 pm, along with his lawyer for another half hour.

Atishi said the AAP supremo instructed her to solve water- and sewer-related problems in some areas of the city. She said that the direction brought tears to her eyes with Kejriwal showing concern for the people of Delhi despite his plight.“When I read these instructions I had tears in my eyes. I thought, what is this person made of, who is not thinking about himself in such an adverse situation, but is thinking about the people of Delhi,\" Atishi said Kejriwal also directed for deploying enough water tankers in areas where there is scarcity to strengthen supply ahead of the approaching summer months, Atishi said also suggested seeking the help of Lt Governor VK Saxena, if needed, and expects that he will extend all assistance, Atishi said. The AAP convenor has said that he will not resign from the Chief Ministerial post and will run the Delhi government from jail.

Coming to his support, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in a press conference also said that no provision in the Constitution prohibits an incumbent CM from running a government.

Though the opposition is standing united against the arrest of Kejriwal, however, Maharashtra Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam quoted the example of some veteran politicians to opine that Arvind Kejriwal should resign as Delhi CM on“moral grounds.\"

