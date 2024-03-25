Chandra Grahan 2024: Penumbral Lunar Eclipse To Coincide With Holi Celebrations. 5 Facts To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "On March 25, 2024, stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts around the world will witness a captivating celestial event, as a penumbral lunar eclipse unfolds, coinciding with the vibrant Holi festivities. However, this astronomical phenomenon will not be visible in India, where the festival of colours will take centre stage the Penumbral Lunar EclipseA penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth positions itself between the Sun and the Moon, partially obstructing the Sun's rays from reaching the lunar surface. Unlike a total lunar eclipse, during a penumbral eclipse, the Earth casts a faint outer shadow (penumbra) on the Moon, resulting in a subtle dimming or shading of its surface Eclipse 2024: Timings for Global ViewersAccording to astronomical calculations, the penumbral lunar eclipse will commence on March 25, 2024, at 10:24 AM (Indian Standard Time). The maximum eclipse, when the Moon will appear most dimmed, is expected to occur at 12:43 PM. The final contact with the penumbra will be at 3:01 PM, marking the end of this celestial event. The total duration of the lunar eclipse will span approximately 4 hours and 36 minutes in Indian Culture and AstrologyIn India, eclipses hold cultural and astrological significance, as they are believed to be connected to the positions and influence of celestial bodies. The Moon, considered a soft planet, is thought to be affected by the influence of malefic planets like Rahu and Ketu during an eclipse. Consequently, it is often advised to engage in spiritual and religious activities during this time, as the flow of energy is believed to be disrupted, potentially affecting human beings Holi during the Lunar EclipseWhile eclipses are generally not considered auspicious events in Indian astrology, the upcoming penumbral lunar eclipse poses no hindrances to the joyous celebrations of Holi. As this particular eclipse will not be visible in India, and given its classification as an \"Upchaaya Grahan\" (a penumbral eclipse), there are no restrictions on festivities. Revellers can embrace the vibrant colors, revelry, and traditions of Holi without any concerns Viewing OpportunitiesWhile India will be unable to witness this celestial event, individuals in regions such as Germany, the Netherlands, America, and Africa will have the opportunity to observe the penumbral lunar eclipse in all its glory. Astronomy enthusiasts and stargazers in these areas are gearing up to witness the Moon's subtle transformation as it passes through the Earth's faint outer shadow the celestial bodies align, this rare convergence of the penumbral lunar eclipse and Holi celebrations promises to be a captivating spectacle, reminding us of the wonders of the cosmos and the rich cultural tapestry that weaves together astronomical phenomena and age-old traditions.

