Bengaluru Water Crisis: 22 Families Fined ₹5,000 For Using Water For Non-Essential Purposes. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As many as 22 families in Bengaluru were fined ₹5,000 each for using Cauvery water for non-essential purposes amid the ongoing water crisis. So far, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) collected ₹1.1 lakh as a fine collectively, according to a report published by Deccan Herald.

The BWSSB acted on the social media complaints alleging that people were using drinking water for unnecessary purposes, such as cleaning cars or gardening, the report said, adding that the authority's south division is reportedly strict about water wastage.

Last week, the authority imposed some rules for the Holi celebrations in the city on 25 March. The board has urged commercial and recreational centers to not use Cauvery or borewell water for pool parties or rain dances to celebrate the festival of color the BWSSB order, many hotels in Bengaluru removed 'rain dance' from their promotional content for Holi celebrations.

\"Organising entertainment like rain dances and pool parties for commercial purposes is not advisable at this time. Using Cauvery water and borewell water is prohibited in the public interest,\" the order read.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier said the tech city is facing a shortage of about 500 million liters of water per day (MLD) against the requirement of 2,600 MLDs and officials have been directed to meet daily and draw up an action plan to tackle the water scarcity stated that 1,470 MLD of water comes from the Cauvery River while 650 MLD is sourced from borewells.

“There are 14,000 borewells in Bengaluru, of which 6,900 have dried. Water bodies have been encroached or died. Bengaluru needs 2,600 MLD of water. Out of this 1,470 MLD comes from Cauvery River and 650 MLD from borewells. We have a shortage of about 500 MLD,\" the Chief Minister added.

(With inputs from agencies)

