Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet Pallavi Dempo, First Woman To Contest Polls On BJP Ticket In Goa

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The executive director of Dempo Industries, Pallavi Dempo, is the first woman candidate in the BJP's Goa poll history.

The BJP announced Dempo's candidacy for South Goa in its most recent list of 111 candidates for the forthcoming general elections.

Pallavi Dempo, a Goan entrepreneur and educationist, holds a graduation degree in chemistry and a postgraduate degree in business administration (MBA) from MIT in Pune. As Dempo Industries' executive director, the 49-year-old entrepreneur supervises the company's media and real estate operations.

The Indo-German Educational and Cultural Society, which promotes cultural exchange between Germany and Goa, is presided over by Pallavi Dempo.

She is a trustee of the Moda Goa Foundation, a fashion and textile museum founded by Wendell Rodricks, and sat on Goa University's academic council from 2012 to 2016. Pallavi Dempo is a member of several groups, including the Goa Cancer Society's governing committee and the All India Management Association's Women's Council - AIMA Aspire.

The South Goa seat is now held by Congress politician Francisco Sardinha, and the BJP has won it just twice since 1962.

The South Goa constituency, spread across 20 assembly segments, changed hands among the Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party, United Goans Party, and Indian National Congress. The BJP won this seat in 1999 and 2014 but couldn't retain it.

Heading the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industries (GCCI), Dempo's husband, Shrinivas Dempo, is a well-known businessman.

The Dempo family has adopted government high schools under the Rural School Adoption Programme to provide vocational training to girls.