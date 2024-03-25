Aadujeevitham: Pre-Booking Of Prithviraj Starrer Crosses Rs 1.25 In Kerala

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The advance booking of Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Aaadujevitham started on Saturday ( March 23). The actor himself announced the pre-booking of the film on his social media. The movie will hit theatres on March 28 and is directed by Blessy.





As per reports, the film has sold more than 1 lakh tickets in Kerala alone. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Blessy's film has performed exceptionally well in pre-sales, crossing the Rs 1-crore milestone within hours. The trade analysts showed that the film will advance in pre-bookings in the next three days.

The movie is based on the gripping 2008 Malayalam novel penned by Benyamin, 'Aadujeevitham' narrates the compelling tale of Najeeb, a young man who embarks on a journey from Kerala to a foreign land in the 1990s, weaving a narrative of survival and resilience against the odds.

The stellar cast includes the versatile Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, supported by a talented ensemble featuring Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Rik Aby, and Talib al Balushi. With the masterful cinematography by KS Sunil, seamless editing by Sreekar Prasad, and soul-stirring musical compositions by none other than the legendary AR Rahman, 'Aadujeevitham' promises a visual and auditory extravaganza that transcends boundaries.

One of the most anticipated aspects of the film is its multilingual release, catering to audiences across various regions. 'Aadujeevitham' will be presented in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, ensuring that the gripping narrative and captivating performances reach audiences far and wide, breaking barriers of language and culture.

