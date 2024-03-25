Gold Price Falls On Holi: Check 22 And 24 Carat Rate In Your City

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold rate falls in India: Know the latest retail gold price on March 25

On March 25, 2024, gold prices fluctuated throughout India. However, the basic price for 10 grammes is maintained at Rs 66,000.

A detailed market investigation found that the average price for 10 grammes of 24-carat gold was roughly Rs 66,810, while 22-carat gold cost around Rs 61,240.

The current price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is approximately Rs 61,390, whereas 10 grams of 24-carat gold is around Rs 66,960.

Currently, in Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 61,240, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 66,810.

In Kolkata, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 61,240, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it's Rs 66,810.

In Kolkata, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 61,840; for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it's Rs 67,460.

