Gold Price Falls On Holi: Check 22 And 24 Carat Rate In Your City

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold rate falls in India: Know the latest retail gold price on March 25
Gold rate falls in India: Know the latest retail gold price on March 25
On March 25, 2024, gold prices fluctuated throughout India. However, the basic price for 10 grammes is maintained at Rs 66,000.
A detailed market investigation found that the average price for 10 grammes of 24-carat gold was roughly Rs 66,810, while 22-carat gold cost around Rs 61,240.
The current price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is approximately Rs 61,390, whereas 10 grams of 24-carat gold is around Rs 66,960.
Currently, in Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 61,240, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 66,810.
In Kolkata, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 61,240, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it's Rs 66,810.
In Kolkata, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 61,240, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it's Rs 66,810.
In Kolkata, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 61,840; for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it's Rs 67,460.
In Kolkata, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 61,240, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it's Rs 66,810.
MENAFN25032024007385015968ID1108016785
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.