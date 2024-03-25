IPL 2024: Fans Of Rohit Sharma And Hardik Pandya Beat Each Other Up During MI Vs GT Clash; WATCH Viral Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A startling video circulating on X, formerly Twitter, captures a heated confrontation between supporters of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya during the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. The footage reveals fans of both cricketers engaging in physical altercations at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with others attempting to intervene and quell the disturbance.

"Fight between One Family. Hardik Pandya fans abused Rohit Sharma fans and they were fighting yesterday. One bad decision of Mumbai Indians management completely broken Mumbai Indians team and divided fans in parts," wrote an X user who shared the viral video.

Meanwhile, new Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya shrugged off the six-run loss to Gujarat Titans in their IPL opener, stating that it's "not an issue" considering there are still 13 matches remaining.

Pandya showed leniency towards his batsman Tilak Varma, who declined to take a single at a crucial moment while batting with Tim David. Despite being set a target of 169, MI concluded their innings at 162/9 in 20 overs, falling short of victory despite appearing to be on track earlier.

"Obviously we back ourselves to chase those 42 runs (in the last five overs) but it was one of those days where we see the score quite less in those last five overs, we lost a bit of momentum there," Pandya said at the post-match presentation.

"It feels good to be back because this is one stadium where you can enjoy and feel the atmosphere quite lively and obviously the crowd was full and they got a good game as well."

When asked about Varma's refusal to run a single, the skipper said, "I think Tilak felt that was a better idea at that point of time. I completely back him. Not an issue, (we have) 13 games to go."

Gujarat Titans' newly appointed captain Shubman Gill lauded his bowlers, particularly spinners R Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan, for their exceptional performance despite the challenging conditions of dew at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"I think the way the boys held their nerves, and the way we bowled in the death overs, especially with the dew coming in, I thought it was special. With the dew, how the spinners bowled, they made sure we stayed in the game. It was all about putting on the pressure," said Gill.

MI skipper Pandya won the toss and invited GT to bat first keeping the dew factor in mind. Gill added, "We just wanted them to feel under pressure. The plan was to keep building the pressure and wait for them to make a mistake."