Holi 2024: 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's Latest Video Is Hilarious-WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are the latest dynamic pair in town. The performers are ramping up the excitement for their next action-packed spectacle, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and their friendship at promotional events has been a pleasure to behold. Now, on Holi's joyful occasion, the team has devised a humorous scheme to send their best wishes to their fans. Tiger's attempt to douse Akshay with colours took an unexpected turn, ending in a hilarious twist that had everyone in stitches.
Today, March 25, amidst the bright celebrations of Holi, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff took the opportunity to offer a lighthearted glimpse of their shenanigans on Instagram, giving warm greetings to their followers. The video begins with Akshay approaching Tiger, concealing something naughty behind his back. Tiger awaits him outside a building, holding a bucket filled with crimson water.
However, in a humorous turn of events, Akshay reveals a coconut ready for a toss. Tiger unexpectedly drenches himself with the water bucket and wishes Akshay a Happy Holi. This playful chat relates to their impending parts in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Accompanying the video is a caption that humorously states,“Bura na mano, Holi hai #HappyHoli everyone.”
