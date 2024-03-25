Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe got married? Read details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After a frenzy of conjecture and rumours, Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe are said to have married in Udaipur. Close friends and relatives attended the wedding.



Taapsee Pannu and her longtime companion Mathias Boe's wedding, current reports indicate that the pair did actually exchange vows in Udaipur on March 23.

According to previous reports, Taapsee and Mathias intended to keep their wedding intimate, inviting just their closest friends and family.

They also chose a combination of Sikh and Christian customs for their wedding ceremony.



Although Taapsee has never publicly disclosed her relationship with Mathias Boe, the athlete confirmed their affection by posting a romantic photo together.

Boe also sent her a nice birthday card, joking about getting older and thanking her for their friendship.

According to News18, "The wedding took place in Udaipur and was an extremely intimate affair. The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on March 20."

"The couple was very sure that they didn't want any media attention on their big day. They are known to be very private and reserved people and wouldn't have had it any other way.”

Taapsee's Dobaaraa and Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati joined the guests at her and Mathais' wedding.

Kanika Dhillon, who has closely worked with Taapsee on Haseen Dillruba, Manmarziyaan, Dunki, and Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba as a writer, was also present.

