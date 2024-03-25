Sinopec records drop in net profit for 2023 despite recovery in fuel demand

(MENAFN) China Petroleum and Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec), the world's largest oil refining company by production capacity, disclosed on Sunday a 9.9 percent decrease in net profits for the year 2023. This decline was attributed to the persistent downturn in oil and gas prices, despite a notable rebound in fuel demand following the recovery from the pandemic-induced slowdown. According to a filing submitted to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Sinopec reported a net income of 60.5 billion yuan (USD8.37 billion) for the year, based on Chinese accounting standards.



In a statement provided to Reuters, Sinopec acknowledged the challenges posed by a "complex operating environment and intense competition" throughout the year. The company's performance in 2023 marks a slight deterioration compared to the previous year, when it recorded a 6.9 percent decline in net income amidst the disruptive impact of anti-coronavirus restrictions on fuel and chemical demand.



Despite the challenges, Sinopec noted a gradual recovery in demand for aviation fuel and gasoline during 2023. This uptick was attributed to the resurgence of air travel and increased automobile usage as pandemic-related restrictions eased in China. The recovery in fuel demand provided some support to Sinopec's operations, although the overall impact of declining oil and gas prices weighed on the company's profitability for the year.



The latest financial results underscore the resilience of Sinopec amid a challenging operating environment characterized by fluctuating market conditions and intensified competition. As the company navigates these challenges, it remains focused on leveraging opportunities for growth and innovation to sustain its leadership position in the global oil refining industry.

