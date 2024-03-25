UK PM reveals investments to boost nuclear program and nuclear industry

(MENAFN) Downing Street has announced that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to reveal new investments, both public and private, aimed at bolstering the United Kingdom's nuclear deterrent program and supporting the civilian nuclear industry. In a statement released on Sunday, the Prime Minister emphasized the critical role of nuclear energy in ensuring both energy security and national security for the UK. Sunak underscored the importance of nurturing the nuclear sector and expressed the need for an expanded workforce comprising skilled British professionals.



The forthcoming announcement by Sunak is expected to detail significant investments intended to enhance the capabilities of the nuclear workforce, ultimately facilitating the creation of 40,000 new jobs. These investments are geared towards reinforcing the UK's nuclear capabilities, a vital aspect of the nation's strategic defense infrastructure. The Prime Minister will deliver these remarks from Barrow in northern England, a location he envisions as a hub for the construction of British nuclear submarines, highlighting the government's commitment to fostering growth and development in regions pivotal to the nuclear industry.



To realize these ambitions, the government plans to collaborate closely with leading companies in the sector, including BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce, EDF, and Babcock. These partnerships will see investments totaling at least £763 million (USD962.4 million) allocated towards initiatives focused on enhancing skills, employment opportunities, and educational resources within the nuclear domain. By leveraging the expertise of both public and private stakeholders, the UK aims to fortify its position as a global leader in nuclear technology while simultaneously revitalizing local economies and creating substantial job opportunities for its citizens.

