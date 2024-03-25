Poland seeks clarification from Moscow after Russian missile breaches airspace

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Poland asked for a clarification from Moscow following declaring that a Russian cruise missile directed to Ukraine got into its land and violated its airspace, the Polish national news outlet reported.



Later on Sunday, Foreign Ministry representative Pawel Wronski stated in a declaration that they "ask the Russian Federation to end its terrorist airstrikes against the population and territory of Ukraine, to end the war and to focus on the country’s own internal problems,” according to an official Polish news agency.



“On March 24 at 4:23 a.m. (0323GMT), there was a violation of Polish airspace by one of the cruise missiles launched tonight by the long-range aviation of the Russian Federation,” the Operational Command of the Polish armed forces wrote in a post on social media platform X.



"The object entered Polish space near the town of Oserdow (Lublin Voivodeship) and stayed there for 39 seconds. During the entire flight, it was observed by military radar systems,” it further mentioned.



The Polish armed forces also announced on social media platform X that both Polish and allied aircraft had been mobilized to ensure the security of the airspace.



It's worth noting that the last time Russia violated Poland’s airspace was on December 29, 2023.

