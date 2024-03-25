Ukraine claims targeting Russian military vessels amid escalating tensions in Crimea

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Ukraine asserted that it had targeted two Russian military vessels stationed in the annexed Crimea peninsula with overnight strikes, amidst enduring another night of "significant" Russian aerial assaults.



Furthermore, Ukraine's ally and neighboring country, Poland, reported that a Russian cruise missile, bound for western Ukraine, momentarily breached its airspace overnight. This incident occurred after Poland had heightened its military readiness in response to heightened Russian aviation activity.



"The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully struck the amphibious landing ships Yamal and Azov, a communications centre, and a number of the Black Sea Fleet's infrastructure sites," the Ukrainian armed forces' strategic communications center declared on Sunday.



Officials installed by Moscow on the peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014, stated that their forces successfully repelled a significant aerial attack launched by Ukraine late on Saturday night.



"It was the most massive attack in recent times," the Russian-appointed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, wrote in a post on social media platform Telegram.



The official mentioned that a 65-year-old man was killed and four others were injured, but did not report any damage to Russian warships.



Video clips circulated on social media depicted a substantial explosion in the city, resulting in a fireball and a column of black smoke rising into the sky. Additionally, footage showed what seemed to be Russian air defense systems intercepting incoming projectiles.

