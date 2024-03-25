IMF head calls on China to apply ‘pro-market reforms’ amid economic challenges

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the chief of the International Monetary Fund urged China to apply "a comprehensive package of pro-market reforms" to enhance a sluggish economy grappling with a housing market crisis, weak domestic demand, and ongoing high youth unemployment.



Chinese policymakers have by now refrained from implementing substantial government stimulus measures to bolster the economy, opting instead to emphasize the importance of transitioning towards "high-quality" growth.



Talking at the China Development Forum in Beijing on Sunday, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva declare that the "transition from high rates to high quality of growth is the right fork in the road to take and China is determined to do so".



The Bulgarian economist cautioned that "this transformation would not be easy", but explained that "with a comprehensive package of pro-market reforms, China could grow considerably faster than a status quo scenario", based on an official transcript of her speech.



Georgieva suggested that Beijing should implement "decisive steps" to decrease the volume of incomplete housing and allow for more "market-driven adjustments" in the critical yet heavily indebted real estate sector.



She also recommended that authorities enhance "the spending power of individuals and families" by strengthening China's pension system and implementing other measures to refine its extensive social security framework.

MENAFN25032024000045015839ID1108016695