Oil prices rise amid geopolitical tensions, supply concerns

(MENAFN) In early Asian trading on Monday, oil prices experienced a notable uptick, driven by mounting fears of a global supply shortage. The escalation of conflict in the Middle East, coupled with the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, has heightened concerns about the availability of oil on the international market. This spike in prices was further exacerbated by a decrease in the number of American oil exploration platforms, which has created upward pressure on oil prices.



Hiroyuki Kikukawa, president of NS Trading, a subsidiary of Nissan Securities, highlighted the impact of rising geopolitical tensions on oil markets. He emphasized that the increase in attacks on energy facilities in Russia and Ukraine, alongside diminishing hopes for a ceasefire in the Middle East, has fueled apprehensions about the adequacy of global oil supply. Kikukawa also pointed out that the decline in the number of American drilling rigs has contributed to concerns regarding future supply levels.



Data from Baker Hughes, an energy services company, revealed that the number of oil rigs in the United States dropped by one to 509 last week. This decline signals a potential decrease in future oil supplies, adding to the current supply challenges faced by the market.



As of 4:41 GMT, Brent crude futures saw a rise of 52 cents, or 0.61 percent, reaching USD85.35 per barrel, while US crude futures increased by 53 cents, or 0.53 percent, to reach USD81.16 per barrel. Despite these fluctuations, both crude oil prices experienced relatively modest changes of less than one percent last week compared to the previous week.



The confluence of geopolitical tensions and supply concerns has contributed to the recent surge in oil prices, underscoring the fragility of global oil markets in the face of escalating conflicts and geopolitical uncertainties.

