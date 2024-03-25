Ammunition Found In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ammunition was found in the Shuvelan settlement, Khazar district of Baku city, Azernews reports, citing the Emergency Ministry.

It was reported that the Special Risk Rescue Service (SRRS) of the Emergency Ministry was involved in the process.

A total of two F-1 hand grenades suitable for combat use, one RQ-42 hand grenade, 132 7.62x9 mm bullets, one smoke canister and two Kalashnikov assault rifles were found.

The ammunition was removed from the area for disposal by the experts of the SRRS.

No other dangerous or suspicious items were found during the additional search at the scene and the surrounding area.

