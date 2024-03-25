               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ammunition Found In Baku


3/25/2024 3:08:14 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ammunition was found in the Shuvelan settlement, Khazar district of Baku city, Azernews reports, citing the Emergency Ministry.

It was reported that the Special Risk Rescue Service (SRRS) of the Emergency Ministry was involved in the process.

A total of two F-1 hand grenades suitable for combat use, one RQ-42 hand grenade, 132 7.62x9 mm bullets, one smoke canister and two Kalashnikov assault rifles were found.

The ammunition was removed from the area for disposal by the experts of the SRRS.

No other dangerous or suspicious items were found during the additional search at the scene and the surrounding area.

MENAFN25032024000195011045ID1108016692

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search