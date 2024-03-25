Eleven Injured In Drone Attack On Mykolaiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fragments of a downed Russian Shahed-131/136 drone have injured 11 people in Mykolaiv.

The regional military administration announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Overnight into Monday, March 25, during the combat work of Ukrainian air defenses, fragments of a downed Shahed-131/136 drone fell on private houses and caused a residential building and two cars to catch fire. The fire was promptly extinguished. Private houses nearby were also damaged.

Eleven people were injured. Nine of them received medical assistance on the spot, and two were hospitalized.

Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed four Shahed-131/136 UAVs in the Mykolaiv region overnight.

On Sunday, March 24, at 10:04, 10:29, 15:01, 15:33 and 16:04, the enemy launched artillery strikes on the water area of the Ochakiv community. No casualties were reported.

On March 25 at 00:40, in the Mykolaiv district, due to a Shahed-131/136 type drone attack, a fire broke out at an energy facility, which was quickly extinguished. No casualties were reported.

