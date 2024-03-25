Enemy Launches Six Air Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army launched out 258 strikes on nine settlements in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday, March 24, including six air strikes.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Russia's military launched six air strikes on Malynivka, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka. Twenty-two UAVs attacked Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka," the post said.

In addition, 230 artillery shells landed in Huliaipole, Robotyne, Novoandriivka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Pryiutne, Verbove, and Novodanylivka.

There were five reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. Civilians were not hurt.

On March 23, the enemy launched 447 strikes on seven settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.