Israeli shelling in Rafah, Gaza kill 6, injure several others

(MENAFN) On Sunday, six Palestinians tragically lost their lives and several others sustained injuries during Israeli shelling in Rafah and Gaza. According to reports from the Palestine News and Information Agency, five individuals were martyred in airstrikes launched by Israeli forces targeting a residence in Al Geneina, located in eastern Rafah, in the southern region of the Gaza Strip.



Additionally, another citizen was martyred, and two others were injured as a result of Israeli shelling at the Kuwait Roundabout in Gaza City. Furthermore, three individuals were wounded when Israeli bombings targeted civilians southeast of the Al Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.



The Israeli occupation has persistently carried out acts of aggression against the Gaza Strip since October 7, employing land, sea, and air forces. This relentless aggression has resulted in a devastating toll, with reports indicating 32,226 martyrs, a majority of whom are children and women, along with over 74,518 injuries. Tragically, thousands of victims remain trapped under rubble or stranded on roads, as rescue teams are obstructed by the occupation forces from reaching them and providing aid.

