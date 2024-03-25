Palestinian ministry denounces Israeli block on UNRWA relief aid to northern Gaza

(MENAFN) The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly denounced the decision by the Israeli authorities to prohibit the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) from delivering relief aid to the northern Gaza Strip. In a statement released on Sunday, the ministry expressed grave concern over the implications of this decision, warning that it could exacerbate famine and lead to fatalities due to starvation and dehydration.



Moreover, the ministry emphasized that this decision poses a direct threat to UNRWA, an esteemed international institution dedicated to serving the needs and rights of Palestinian refugees not only within the occupied Palestinian territory but also across the region, particularly their right to return to their homeland.



Furthermore, the ministry asserted that the Israeli occupation government's targeting of UNRWA reflects its intention to undermine and dismantle the agency, endangering its personnel and undermining its vital services. This, the ministry argued, is part of a broader strategy by the occupation to alter the demographic and humanitarian landscape of the Gaza Strip, ultimately erasing its identity as a refuge for Palestinian populations.



In light of these developments, the ministry urgently called upon the international community and the US administration to intervene and oppose this perilous Israeli decision, which it views as tantamount to the deliberate killing and displacement of civilians. It urged swift international action to halt the implementation of this decision before irreparable harm is done.



Earlier today, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini voiced concern over the Israeli occupation authorities' notification to the organization that they would no longer permit the delivery of food convoys to the northern Gaza Strip. Lazzarini warned that such obstruction of UNRWA's humanitarian duties in the region could accelerate the onset of famine, leading to dire consequences including loss of life due to hunger and dehydration.

