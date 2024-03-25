India transports 35 accused Somali pirates to after hijacking bulk carrier

(MENAFN) On Saturday, India transported 35 accused Somali pirates to Mumbai, following their apprehension by naval commandos after the recapture of a hijacked bulk carrier and the rescue of numerous hostages.



The incident, which occurred in December, involved the hijacking of the Maltese-flagged MV Ruen, marking the first successful boarding of a cargo vessel by Somali pirates since 2017.



The operation to regain control of the vessel took place on March 17, approximately 260 nautical miles (480 kilometers) off the coast of Somalia, with Indian commandos successfully boarding and securing the ship.



The destroyer INS Kolkata, leading the rescue mission, docked in Mumbai early on Saturday, bringing with it all 35 individuals accused of involvement in the hijacking.



A navy declaration mentioned the operation "upheld the principles of international law and commitment to ensuring safe seas and maritime security in the region".



According to a reporter from a French news agency who was present at the scene, each of the detained men was observed being handcuffed to a police officer and subsequently escorted into police vans.



Despite the circumstances, all individuals seemed to be in good spirits, although some displayed signs of minor injuries, such as visible bandages. The group was anticipated to be presented before a magistrate later in the day.



Navy spokesman Vivek Madhwal noted that this week's events marked a significant occurrence, as it marked the first instance in over a decade where individuals captured at sea would be brought to Indian shores to undergo trial for piracy.

