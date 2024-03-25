Thai Gov't: Peace Talks With Southern Groups Will Proceed

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 (KUNA) -- The Thai authorities have affirmed that the peace talks with the secessionist movement, the National Revolutionary Front in the south, have remained on track despite recurring arson and sabotage attacks.

The deputy spokesperson of the government, Radklao Suwankiri, in a statement published by the Thai newspaper, Bangkog Post, on Monday, urged the southern insurgency groups to stop these attacks, affirming that the peace discussions would be pursued.

Meanwhile, the secretary general of the national council, Chatchai Bangchuad, who had led the government negotiations with the southern secessionists, said the two parties would resume the talks in the end of April.

The council held two rounds of talks on February 20 and March 7-8, he said, indicating that some pending topics need to be thrashed out.

Four predominantly Muslim regions in the south -- Yala, Ftani, Narathiot and Songkla -- witnessed last week a series of attacks and arson incidents targeting businesses.

The National Revolutionary Front is the largest rebel group in southern Thailand. It has armed units called "the small groups." It has decreased its violence since engaging in talks with the government in 2013.

The Muslims in southern Thailand have been fighting for self-governing. (end)

