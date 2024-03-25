Today In Kuwait History:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 25 (KUNA)

1919 -- Britain adorns Sheikh Salem Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, the ninth ruler of Kuwait, with the "India Star." 1970 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues a law for evaluating realty plots.

1994 -- The media personality Mubarak Al-Mayyal dies at the age of 63. It was him who first spoke via Kuwait Radio in 1951, declaring, "Hona Al-Kuwait." 1995 -- Director of the maternity hospital Dr. Saeed Al-Othman declares the success of the first tube baby. A Kuwaiti citizen gave birth to a twin, one male and the other female.

1999 -- The board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency agrees during a regular session at the UN headquarters in Vienna to sign a safeguards accord with Kuwait.

2001 -- Kuwait cancels anchorage fees at its ports.

2004 -- The Kuwaiti tennis team wins the 17th GCC tournament. Simultaneously, the national team for under 14 was also crowned champion of this category in the tournament held in Manama, Bahrain.

2007 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah orders forming the 24th cabinet.

2009 -- The first batch of female students of the back-up authority at Saad Al-Abdullah Academy for Security Science is graduated.

2014 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah chairs the 25th regular session of the Arab League at the summit level, held in Kuwait for the first time.

2018 -- The Public Authority for Civil Information launches an update of Kuwait Finder program. (end) rk