Malaysia drops proposal to end citizenship for foundlings after criticism

(MENAFN) After facing significant public backlash, Malaysia has decided to backtrack on its proposal to eliminate automatic citizenship for foundlings and abandoned children.



Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution announced on Friday that the cabinet has rejected the idea of amending the constitution, which would have required such children to apply for citizenship.



Initially, the Home Ministry intended to introduce a bill to parliament after obtaining cabinet approval.



However, the decision to abandon this plan comes amidst mounting pressure from civil society organizations like Undi18, who had planned to stage protests outside parliament on Monday.



"These amendments transcend partisan politics as it directly affects Malaysian stateless children and their future,” Undi18 declared before Saifuddin’s update. It would have marked the second street demonstration within a month.



The significant backlash against the Home Ministry's proposal underscores the increasing disillusionment with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's government. Anwar, who came to power in 2022 with promises of institutional reforms, has seen his approval ratings decline amid economic moderation and efforts to court conservative voters.



Prior to the proposal's abandonment, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution had cautioned about potential abuses of Malaysia's citizenship laws, particularly in light of the approximately 3.5 million foreigners residing in the country. He highlighted instances where foreigners were exploiting the system by refusing to settle hospital bills after childbirth and subsequently abandoning their infants, exploiting the expectation of automatic citizenship for these children.

