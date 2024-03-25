(MENAFN) In recent weeks, a concerning trend has emerged within the world of finance, shedding light on a retreat from climate action among major players. The Climate Coalition 100+, an international coalition advocating for corporate engagement with climate issues, has witnessed a disheartening exodus of prominent financial institutions. Among them, JPMorgan, State Street, Pimco, and Invesco have all announced their withdrawal, signaling a significant setback in the fight against global warming.



Moreover, BlackRock, renowned as the largest money management company globally, has scaled back its involvement with the coalition, while Vanguard, the second-largest asset management company, not only refrained from joining the alliance but also severed ties with another crucial climate initiative supported by the United Nations, known as the Asset Managers Initiative. This dual blow reflects a troubling trend of disengagement among influential financial entities, raising questions about their commitment to addressing climate change.



The repercussions extend beyond asset management firms, as even a group of insurers committed to achieving net-zero emissions has experienced a mass exodus of members, prompting concerns of potential collapse. This retreat from climate action comes amidst the backdrop of deceptive campaigns, notably the "Awakening Capitalism" movement, which appears to be influencing the decision-making of major financial institutions.



As historians reflect on Wall Street's response to climate change in the 2030s, these recent developments are likely to stand out as pivotal moments where the interests of profit clashed with the urgent need for environmental stewardship.

MENAFN25032024000045015682ID1108016678