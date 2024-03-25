Riyan Malhan: A Rising Star In The World Of Badminton Training At NVBS, Doha, Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Top ranked International badminton player of UAE“Riyan Malhan” flew to Qatar for his 15 days training with NVBS, Doha-Qatar.

At the age of just 13 years and 10 months, Riyan Malhan, born on May 16, 2010, in Dubai, is already making waves in the world of badminton. A student at Dubai Gem Private School in Year 8, Riyan's journey in the sport began at the tender age of 5, inspired by watching his father play. His early fascination quickly turned into talent as he effortlessly connected shuttle to racquet.

Affectionately known as Rio, Riyan has diligently honed his skills under the tutelage of various coaches across Dubai, India, and Malaysia. Notably, he was selected for the IDBI Program of Excellence, receiving training under the esteemed Pullela Gopichand in Hyderabad.

In 2022, Riyan showcased his prowess in India, securing the number 3 spot in the All India Junior Championship (U13) and clinching the top positions in Delhi State Boys Singles and Doubles Under 13. His journey continued with a commendable performance at the Nationals in Lucknow, reaching the quarter-finals. The Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy also recognized his potential, offering him a scholarship training program.

Representing the UAE Team at the Blue Ocean Badminton Asia Team Championship was a crowning achievement for Riyan. Domestically, he has consistently excelled, earning the top rankings in Boys Singles Under 15 and the second position in Boys Singles Under 17 in the UAE.

Venturing onto the international stage, Riyan competed in various countries including Uganda, Spain, and Cyprus, representing the UAE in Men's Singles Under 19. His notable achievements include winning a silver medal at the Bahrain Junior International Series.

With dreams as vast as his talent, Riyan aspires to compete in the Olympics and proudly represent himself on the global platform.

His father, Vipul Malhan, a senior Vice President private banker at Mashreq Bank UAE, and his mother, Vasudha Malhan, an Early Years educator with dual bachelor's degrees in English and Education, have been pillars of support throughout Riyan's journey. His elder sibling, Devika Malhan, is currently in Year 11.

Currently training at Prime Star Academy in UAE, Riyan expresses deep gratitude to all his coaches who have played a pivotal role in his development.

NVBS Management and coaches are extremely happy to welcome“Riyan Malhan” and honoured to give training to such a talented & upcoming future badminton player for the coming 15 days in our academy. His complete training will be headed by the Chief Coach of NVBS – Mr. Manoj Sahibjan. NVBS will be providing 7 to 8 hours of training per day & that 7 to 8 hours training schedule will be segregated to 4 sessions. That is, Early morning session, Afternoon Session, Evening Session & Sparring Session. Morning fitness session will be handled by Coach Manoj Sahibjan, Afternoon session will be handled by Head Coaches Afsal O K, Adarsh M S, Ashif Ameerjan & Dharshana Haridass. Evening Session will be handled by Coach Manoj Sahibjan & Sparring for Riyan will be done by 4 NVBS Sparring players – Rizwan Farook, Yuvaraj Munusway, Sayin Krishna & Yuvraj Verma. On 24th March 2024 Sunday, All the NVBS coaches and management received Riyan Malhan and his father Mr. Vipul Malhan at Hamad International Airport Doha Qatar.

"Currently our training quality & training programs are getting known by various National & International level players from outside Qatar countries and NVBS is inquired by those National & International level players from various countries for their further badminton training & for their badminton career development," said NVBS Founder & Chief Coach, Mr. Manoj Sahibjan.