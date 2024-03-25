Heavy rains in southeastern Brazil claim lives of over 23

(MENAFN) Over the weekend, Brazil's southeastern states of Rio de Janeiro and Espirito Santo experienced devastating heavy rains, resulting in a tragic loss of at least 23 lives. The government of Espirito Santo reported that 15 individuals lost their lives, while nearly 5,000 people have been displaced from their homes due to the relentless downpour that began on Friday night. Meanwhile, authorities in Rio de Janeiro confirmed eight fatalities on Saturday.



The city of Mimoso do Sul in Espirito Santo bore the brunt of the disaster, with thirteen recorded deaths occurring in this rural area located 74 kilometers (46 miles) south of the state capital, Vitoria. The severity of the situation prompted rescue operations to be temporarily halted on Friday night due to the heightened risk of additional landslides. However, efforts resumed on Saturday afternoon as rescue teams tirelessly worked to assist affected communities.



Leading up to the weekend, mayors and governors across Brazil's Southeast region had issued warnings to residents about the anticipated severe weather conditions, starting as early as Thursday. A government advisory for heavy rains in Espirito Santo remains in effect until midnight local time, underscoring the ongoing threat to public safety and infrastructure in the region. The situation underscores the urgent need for coordinated response efforts to mitigate further loss of life and provide support to those affected by the devastating floods.

