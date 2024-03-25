Divyenndu Explains Why Male Friendships Are A Treat To Watch

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Actor Divyenndu, who is currently receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released theatrical film 'Madgaon Express', has decoded the reason behind male friendships being a gratifying experience to watch on screens.

The actor recently spoke with IANS, and shared that it's the simple nature of friendship between men that makes it a fun experience to watch on screens.

Divyenndu told IANS: "Boys' friendship by its very nature is simple. Guys are very instinctive. Mera ye karne ka mann hai toh dosto'n ne bhi wo hi kar liya. Doston ka kuch aur karne ka mann hai toh maine wo kar liya (If I want to do something, then my friends would do it and vice-versa)."

The actor further mentioned, "Bhai ne bola karne ka toh karne ka (brother has ordered, we gotta do it). And the natural comedy that derives out of it is gratifying to watch on screen."

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, 'Madgaon Express' is currently playing in theatres.