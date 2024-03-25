6 Dermatologist-Approved Tips For Holi Ready Skin And Hair!

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 25 (IANSlife) Holi, the festival of colours, is a time of cheer and laughter. It's essential to address the risks of the festival to our hair and skin. As we jump into colourful celebrations, let's prioritize skin and hair care rituals to safeguard and minimise damage.

These six tips from Dr. Charu Sharma, Co-founder and Director of Dermatology at Cureskin promise a worry-free and radiantly festive Holi experience, ensuring our skin and hair stay in top-notch condition amidst the festive season.

Oil up for easy removal: Oil acts as a natural resistance to colour on skin and hair. Apply a generous amount of natural oil like coconut or almond oil to your body at least an hour before playing Holi. The oil creates a protective barrier, making it easier to remove colours later and preventing them from staining your skin. Additionally, before shampooing apply a generous amount of hair oil for about half an hour. This helps loosen any remaining colour particles and nourishes your scalp.

Moisturisation and sunscreen for the win: Holi colours can be drying, so prepping your skin with a good moisturiser is key. Whether it is a thick moisturiser or sunscreen, ensure to apply a generous layer, paying special attention to exposed areas like your face, arms, and neck. Ensure you stay well moisturised before and after playing Holi to maintain your skin. Don't forget about sun protection! Holi celebrations generally take place outdoors, so apply a good quality sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher to shield your skin from harmful UV rays.

Extra care for your nails and lips: Protect your nails and lips by applying clear nail polish and a generous layer of lip balm. This shields them from colour pigments and prevents staining. After the celebrations, gently cleanse and moisturise for healthy, nails and lips, ensuring a fun, and colourful yet stain-free Holi.

TLC for tresses: Use a gentle, colour-safe shampoo to remove the colour without stripping your hair's natural oils. Follow up with a deep conditioning mask to restore moisture and manageability, especially after exposure to harsh Holi colours. This routine helps protect and nourish your hair effectively.

Stay sipping: Keeping hydrated throughout the day is crucial. Drink plenty of water before, during, and after Holi to keep your skin plump and healthy. This will also help flush out any toxins from the colours, and keep you going through the hot weather of the day.

Play a safe Holi with organic colours: Opt for organic colours to ensure a safe and eco-friendly celebration. Made from natural ingredients, these colours are gentle on the skin and environment, minimising the risk of allergies and pollution. Embrace the vibrant hues of nature for a joyful and sustainable festival experience.

