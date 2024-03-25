stc concludes its sponsorship of the 3rd Al Qabas Padel Tournament during Ramadan

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 00 March 2024: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, announced the conclusion of its sponsorship of the 3rd Al Qabas Padel Tournament held from March 14th till the 23rd. The event witnessed a large number of attendees that came to watch the thrilling matches and participate in the various activities organized at the venue, including the programs organized at the ‘stc village’. stc was also recognized for its main sponsorship role of the tournament, which came as part of its 2024 Ramadan campaign bearing the title, “With good, we go further”, organized under the Company’s extensive CSR framework.

This year’s tournament included a range of categories that drew in a crowd of attendees of over 5000 on a daily basis that cheered on their favorite players. A total of 630 players as well as families with their children participated in the Al Qabas Padel tournament, the largest of its kind in Ramadan. It worth mentioning that tournament lasted for 10 continuous days and witnessed intense matches across the 9 different categories. Additional activities and programs were organized throughout the tournament’s duration for attendees, with different opportunities to win valuable prizes from the sponsors, especially at the ‘stc village’ pavilion.

During the closing ceremony held on the last day of the event, solutions by stc’s CEO, Mohammed Al-Nusif and General Manager of Corporate Communications at stc, Danah AlJasem and Manager of PR & Social Media at stc Ahmad Al Nuwaibet were recognized by the organizers, represented by Mr. Walid Abdel-Latif Al-Nisf, Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Abdullah Ghazi Al-Mudhaf, Deputy Editor-in-Chief, and Mr. Nasser Al-Moamen, Executive Director of Al Qabas for the Company’s main sponsorship role in the tournament for the last 3 years. In this regard, stc commended Al-Qabas for the outstanding organization and for building an active community around the support during the Holy Month of Ramadan. Additionally, stc highlighted that its active involvement and sponsorship of such initiatives contributes to the objectives it aims to achieve under its CSR program.



During the tournament days, the ‘stc village’ stood out as a vibrant reflection of stc's dedication to innovation, community engagement, and upholding Ramadan traditions, both new and old. Showcasing the latest in digital and telecom solutions, stc provided the attendees with the new exclusive ‘youth all the way’ plans designed for the youth, the first of its kind in Kuwait. The launch of the new plans reflects stc’s commitment to the growing demand of the younger generation for telecom and digital solutions.

The collaboration with Flare Fitness introduced the “Your calories = internet” competition, emphasizing stc's commitment to health and wellness. Additional activities and programs were also launched for all ages at the village, with the opportunity to win a range of prizes from the Company.

Furthermore, the Girgean activity brought a festive and cultural dimension to the event, enhancing the atmosphere with traditional acts in addition to the distribution of sweets to children, which highlighted stc's efforts to foster community spirit and create lasting memories. Through such initiatives, stc continues to reinforce its role in enriching community events, eagerly anticipating future opportunities to bring joy and excitement to Ramadan and other occasions through its ‘stc village’.

stc's 2024 Ramadan campaign this year focuses on the collective impact of individuals acts of kindness and how they contribute to the wider community’s well-being. This initiative is rooted in the belief that every good deed, no matter how small, sets off a ripple effect, creating a stronger, more connected society. Through a series of community-focused activities and digital engagements, stc aims to inspire and empower individuals to make positive contributions that resonate far and wide. stc intends to remain an active participant in the community, aligning with its CSR framework, and contribute to initiatives that will benefit the younger generation, who are the future leaders of the community.





