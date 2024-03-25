5 Must-Have Brands For Holi Celebrations

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 25 (IANSlife) These tips will see you through the upcoming Holi celebrations.

Milagrow Humantech Robots for After-Party Cleaning

Milagrow Humantech, India's homegrown brand of consumer robotics, has launched its latest line of robotic floor cleaning solutions –iMap 23 Black, iMap 14 and BlackCat23. These cutting-edge products combine superior cleaning performance with intelligent navigation and smart home integration, offering consumers a new level of hygiene, convenience and efficiency in floor cleaning. All of these robots are equipped with proprietary Milagrow Software RT2R-Real real-time terrain recognition technology.

The new Milagrow robotic floor cleaning ranges are available for purchase online through the company's platform Milagrowhumantech, Amazon, and offline via Croma retail stores and a vast distribution network across all major cities in India. With over 100 service centers nationwide, Milagrow is committed to providing exceptional customer support and after-sales service. The brand is offering a special offer on holi on the selective range which is available for purchase via Amazon

Ycom Sound Bars to add OOMPH to your Holi Party

The latest offering from the brand YCOM Gadgets, its Sound Bars are designed to enhance your audio experience and are set to revolutionize how you enjoy music during your festive gatherings and everyday entertainment. The brand offers crystal-clear tunes and powerful bass with a 10-meter wireless range. Enjoy up to 6 hours of playtime at 60% volume, ensuring uninterrupted festivities. Bluetooth Version 5.3 ensures seamless connectivity for high-quality audio streaming without lag. With 10W output power, enjoy precise sound reproduction, from traditional Holi tunes to contemporary beats. The BasicBar's 1200mAh battery keeps the party going, whether you're dancing to the dhol's rhythm or celebrating in the serenity of an environment-friendly setting. YCOM Gadgets Sound Bars are affordably priced at Rs. 1299/- and are available for purchase at Amazon and Flipkart

Phool for all-natural flower-based colours

Phool Holi Gift Box Includes Thandai, Chandan Tika, Natural Gulaal & Many More Inclusions. Add Color To Your Celebrations With Phool Festive Holi Gift Boxes With 4+ Inclusions. Made Of Temple Flowers. 4 Vibrant Colors. Handcrafted Products. Skin Safety Certificate. Discover the vivid shades of Phool Holi Colour - Basant Collection, a set of four skin-friendly and organic Holi colours. There are 400g of 100g packs of pink, green, blue, and yellow colour in each package. These colours are chemical-free and PETA vegan-approved. They are made from temple flowers and have been verified skin-safe by IIRT. When applied, their delicate texture feels kind on the skin and the natural, calming scent of the essential oils lingers. Buy Phool Holi Colour - Basant Collection on Amazon.

Pratham - Box of 6 Assorted Gujiya from Luxury brand Misree

Misree is a gourmet sweets brand by Haldirams. Misree's premium sweets are available in boxes of 4, 8, 16, and 24. These are available through the brand's website. When you love, you share! With this box of 6 Assorted Gujiya, spread boundless joy and love.

Haldiram Thandai

As India prepares for the festival of colours, Haldiram's has recently launched its latest Holi campaign alongside a range of festive treats. This year, in addition to its Thandai and Gujiyas, Haldiram's is offering a dedicated range of Holi special products, that are ideal for gifting during this festive season. The product is available on all major retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

