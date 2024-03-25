QC, Mol Examine Perspectives On Mandatory Health Insurance System

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber (QC) recently held a joint meeting with the Ministry of Labour (MoL) to address the private sector's perspectives and viewpoints about the mandatory health insurance system for non-Qataris.

The meeting was chaired by Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, the QC Chairman, and H E Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Assistant Undersecretary for Migrant Labour Affairs at the MoL.

Also present at the meeting were several QC board members, the Acting General Manager, as well as representatives of insurance companies, and many Qatari businessmen.

In his remarks, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim praised the MoL's interest to get acquainted with the perspectives and viewpoints of business owners regarding the mandatory health insurance system for migrant labour.

He also stressed the Chamber's keenness to convey the private sector's perspectives on the system to the relevant authorities.

Sheikh Khalifa emphasised the importance of addressing the challenges encountered by the Qatari private sector in relation to the system with the Ministry before finalising the system and commencing its implementation.

For her part, H E Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al Thani emphasized that business owners are the most crucial stakeholders with a direct connection to the system. She stressed the Ministry's keen interest in familiarizing itself with their perspectives and proposals before finalizing the system's draft.

Sheikha Najwa also emphasised the Ministry's commitment to conducting necessary consultations with all concerned parties in the country, including business owners, stressing the aim is to formulate the best model that serves the national health strategy.

The meeting addressed the private sector's concerns regarding the challenges may encounter during the initial implementation of the system.

These concerns include many aspects such as the standards for calculating the insurance policies, manging chronic diseases, accrediting medical service providers, setting insurance coverage limits, defining the implementation stages, and other related viewpoints and challenges.