Ooredoo Deputy Group CEO Wins Gold Stevie Award

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo's Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Thani (pictured), Deputy Group CEO, was honoured with the Gold Stevie Award in the Most Innovative Leader of the Year category for his outstanding achievements during his tenure as Ooredoo Qatar's CEO, at the 2024 Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards.

Sheikh Mohammed led Ooredoo Qatar from 2020 to 2023, steering the company through the unprecedented challenges of the global pandemic and achieving one of the operation's greatest successes, including record-breaking accomplishments during the first-ever 5G-connected football mega event held in Qatar in 2022.

Under his leadership, Ooredoo made significant strategic investments in network development and cutting-edge technologies. This included the deployment of Digital Twins, leveraging AI-enabled automated decision-making to enhance user experience and optimise network performance. Additionally, outdoor radio sites were upgraded with the latest 5G technology, expanding network coverage and capacity across stadiums, airports, and fan zones.

Commenting on the recognition, Sheikh Mohammed said:“I am honoured to receive the Gold Stevie Award for Most Innovative Leader of the Year. This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire Ooredoo team. Together, we have achieved remarkable success and set new standards of innovation and excellence in the telecommunications industry.”

He currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ooredoo Kuwait and Ooredoo Oman, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Asiacell in Iraq.

