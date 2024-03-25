QRCS Provides Food To 234,000 Beneficiaries In 18 Countries During Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan 1445 AH, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has been working to implement the Ramadan Iftar project in 18 countries, with diverse food parcels containing local staples distributed to more than 234,000 beneficiaries throughout Ramadan.

With the participation of H E Abdulaziz Mohamed Al Sahli, Qatari Chargé d'Affaires in Albania, and in cooperation with the Albanian Red Cross, QRCS, distributed food parcels to 500 vulnerable families, or 2,000 people, at a total cost of $20,000.

In Lebanon, preparations are in progress by QRCS's personnel in Lebanon, to start distributing 2,668 food parcels to the poorest families, in order to ensure their food security for one month. H E Dr. Abdullah bin Salem Al Nuaimi, Qatar's Ambassador to Somalia, launched the distribution of food parcels, each containing 66 of food items such as flour, rice, sugar, infant formula, vegetable oil, and dates.

At a total cost of $360,000, the project is targeting 3,911 families, or 27,377 people, at Kismayo camps in Jubaland and remote camps of Banadir.

As a first batch, 800 food parcels have been distributed to 5,600 beneficiaries at a remote camp in Kismayo. In total, 2,000 and 1,911 food parcels will be distributed to 14,000 and 13,377 beneficiaries in Jubaland and Banadir respectively.

In Afghanistan, QRCS personnel completed phase 1 of Ramadan Iftar project, with 550 food parcels distributed to displaced and returnee families in two locations of Nangarhar. Phase 2 will immediately begin, distributing 550 food parcels in two other locations of Kandahar.

Each parcel contains 92 kg of food items such as flour, rice, vegetable oil, sugar, beans, dates, tea, and salt. The $150,000 project is implemented in partnership with the Afghan Educational and Aid Organization and the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS).

QRCS's office in Iraq initiated Ramadan Iftar project in Iraqi Kurdistan, in cooperation with the Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) and Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF). They have distributed 1,775 food parcels out of 3,000 food parcels to be distributed to 15,000 displaced Iraqis and Syrian refugees at Hassan Sham and Khazer camps in Mosul. Each parcel contains 22.5 kg of basic foodstuffs, such as rice, sugar, bulgur, lentils, tomato paste, salt, vegetable oil, and dates.

Similarly, QRCS's office in Yemen initiated Ramadan Iftar project for the benefit of 42,000 people in Lahij, Abyan, Taiz, Aden, and Sana'a. At a total cost of $450,000, the project is aimed at alleviating the suffering of the poorest families affected by the deteriorating humanitarian conditions.

To that end, there will be distributed 6,000 1-month food parcels containing flour, sugar, rice, dates, canned beans, vegetable oil, and salt.

The project was inaugurated in partnership with the Yemeni Red Crescent Society (YRCS) in Lahij, where 1,000 food parcels were distributed at remote and inaccessible villages of Al Madaribah Wa Al Aarah district.

QRCS is also implementing the project in Bangladesh and Djibouti. Donations to Ramadan Iftar projects can be made via QRCS website qrcs.

