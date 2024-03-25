Fortifications Being Built In Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fortifications are being built in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, with more than 5,000 concrete pyramids already installed to stop the enemy.

Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

"Modern fortifications provide a system of trenches, dugouts and other shelters for both manpower and equipment. Construction in the Odesa region is going on in line with military expediency, Defense Ministry planning and engineering standards. Concrete pyramids are traps for enemy equipment. More than 5,000 of them have already been installed," Kiper said.

He added that the trenches are protected from leakage by waterproofing and strengthened with wood and embankment.

Earlier reports said that fortifications with protection against FPV drones were being built in the Zaporizhzhia region.