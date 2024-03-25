Yasno CEO: DTEK Lost 50% Of Its Generating Capacity Following Russia's Mar 22 Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) DTEK Group has lost about half of its generating capacity due to Russia's large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukraine's energy system on March 22.

That's according to Yasno CEO Serhii Kovalenko, Ukrinform reports, citing Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty .

"DTEK Group has lost 50% of its generating capacity. We can officially provide this information," he said on Ukrainian television.

According to Kovalenko, Russian forces attacked the generating and distribution parts of the Ukrainian power grid.

Odesa partially blacked out following drone attack

"Several types of generating capacities were hit. A large number of thermal power plants and a hydrogen generating facility were hit. The second part is that the enemy struck a lot of Ukrenergo network nodes, transformers. [...] This attack simultaneously destroys the system's ability to transmit electricity and decreases our generation capabilities," Kovalenko said.

He specified that it would take several days "to assess the timing of restoration and the funds needed for this."

The restoration itself, according to Kovalenko, will take "not a day, not a week and even not a month, it will take months."

He also suggested that there might be a shortage of electricity this summer, "because Ukraine will not be able to produce enough of it."

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, head of Ukraine's National Power Company Ukrenergo, earlier said that the latest Russian attack on Ukraine's energy facilities had caused losses of at least 100 million euros.

Illustration photo: Zelenskiy / Official