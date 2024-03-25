Ukraine War Update: 60 Combat Clashes On Battlefield In Last 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy launched 33 missile strikes, 70 air strikes and 91 MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In the past day, enemy air strikes targeted the settlements of Peremoha and Popivka in the Sumy region; Zolochiv, Kozacha Lopan and Starytsia in the Kharkiv region; Serebrianske Forestry and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Ozerne, Zalizne, Berdychi, Keramik, Netailove, Pervomaiske, Ocheretyne, Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Makarivka and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region; Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

About 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains his military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors and increasing the density of minefields along the state border.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukraine's defense forces repelled an enemy attack outside Synkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Yampolivka and Vesele, Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aircraft, tried to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled ten enemy attacks near Berdychi and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.

On the Novopavlivka axis, Ukraine's defense forces continue to hold off the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine, where the enemy, with the support of aircraft, made 25 attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy, with the support of aircraft, attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders three times outside Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon the intention to dislodge Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the east (left) bank of the Dnipro. In the past day, the enemy launched an unsuccessful attack on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict losses on Russian manpower and equipment, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

In the past day, Ukrainian aircraft struck eight areas where enemy troops, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Ukrainian rocket forces hit two air defense systems, three artillery pieces and an EW station of the Russian invaders.