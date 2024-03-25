Finnish Bliss

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 25 (IANSlife) It's no surprise that Finland was crowned as the happiest country in the world for the sixth time in a row. With its unparalleled natural beauty, high quality of life, and strong sense of community, Finland has once again claimed the spot as the happiest country in the world, bringing smiles to the faces of Finns and admirers worldwide.

The Finns place great importance on preserving the great outdoors and in Helsinki, sustainability plays a key role in the lives of Helsinkians. The capital is aiming for carbon neutrality by 2030 and was ranked the fourth most sustainable travel destination in 2023.

Did you know? Finnair, the flagship carrier of Finland, serves as a gateway to the nation's joyful spirit. With the direct flights connecting Delhi to Helsinki India, travellers can now visit and explore the beautiful destination of Finland.

So, what truly makes people living in Finland happy? Here are four favourite things shared by the employees at Finnair:

The great outdoors: Finland's breathtaking natural landscapes, including forests, lakes, and pristine wilderness areas, offer ample opportunities for outdoor recreation and relaxation. Access to nature is deeply ingrained in Finnish culture, promoting physical and mental well-being.

Safe & Steady environment: Finland is an extremely safe destination and has a steady environment. Safety is one of the most important aspects for Finnish people. Another very important factor is free education that ensures equal opportunities for kids growing up regardless of their family's economic backgrounds, along with free public healthcare.

The very 'Finnish' things: Finns take immense pride in their cultural heritage, cherishing traditions that have been passed down through generations. From the tranquil ritual of sauna bathing and refreshing swims in natural waters to savouring delicious cuisine made from fresh, locally sourced ingredients, certain quintessentially 'Finnish' experiences evoke joy and contentment among the Finnish people.

The lovely & lively 'Finns': Last but not least, the people living in Finland are perceived to be very warm and welcoming. Respect, honesty, and trust are the basis of people's values, with also a good sense of humour.

