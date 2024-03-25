Odesa Partially Blacked Out Following Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Enemy attack drones have damaged energy infrastructure in Odesa, leaving part of the city without electricity.
Oleh Kiper, head of the region's military administration, announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"The enemy once again attacked Odesa with attack drones. The energy infrastructure was damaged. There is no electricity supply in part of Odesa," he wrote. Read also:
Kiper added that all emergency services were working.
On the evening of March 24, the Russian military launched several groups of attack drones from the Black Sea at Odesa.
