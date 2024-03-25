Ukrainians Buy New Cars For UAH 15.8B In Jan-Feb - Ukrautoprom

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainians spent almost UAH 15.8 billion on the purchase of new passenger cars in the first two months of 2024.

The Ukrainian Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Association (Ukrautoprom) said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to the association, about half of this amount was spent on the purchase of five brands of cars.

In particular, Ukrainians spent UAH 2.7 billion on Toyotas, over UAH 1.4 billion on Volkswagens, UAH 1.3 billion on BMWs, over UAH 1 billion on Mercedes-Benz cars, and about UAH 973 million on Renaults.

In January-February 2024, more than 10,000 new passenger cars were purchased in Ukraine, which is 1.5 times more than in the same period of 2023.

Photo: Shutterstock