Qatar Participates In 17Th Meeting Of Arab League's Reform Committee

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Qatar participated in the 17th meeting of the open-ended committee at the level of permanent delegates concerned with the reform and development of the Arab League, which was held under the presidency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the headquarters of the League's General Secretariat in Cairo.

The meeting was attended by Hamad bin Ghanem Al Hajri, representative of the Permanent Delegation of the State of Qatar to the Arab League.

The meeting dealt with the follow-up and implementation of the decision of the Arab League Council at the level of Arab foreign ministers, which was held on March 6 to reform and develop the Arab League, and to invite its working teams to continue their work and present their results periodically to the League Council at the ministerial level.