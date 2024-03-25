QS Marks Arab Standardisation Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar General Authority for Standardization and Metrology (QS) will mark the Arab Standardization Day, along with other Arab standardization bodies.

The QS' participation aims contribute to spreading awareness and introducing the importance of standardization in various aspects of life. This year's celebration will be held under the theme,“standardization for a prosperous economy and a vibrant and sustainable society”.

The Arab Standardization Day is celebrated annually on May 25.

Director-General of the Arab Industrial Development, Standardization and Mining Organization (AIDSMO), Adel Sakr Al Sakr said the theme affirms the pivotal role of standardization in promoting economic growth, improving the quality of products, increasing their competitiveness, facilitating their flow at the regional and international levels, and reducing technical barriers to trade through mutual recognition of certificates of conformity and accreditation.

Standardization contributes to enhancing the vitality of societies by providing best practices that enable better cooperation among community members in all fields such as education, public health, infrastructure, communications, and innovation, the director general of the Morocco-based organization added.

He added that the AIDSMO is making unremitting efforts to support regional activities related to quality infrastructure and coordination among all concerned bodies, and that the organization places the implementation of the sustainable development goals at its top priority.